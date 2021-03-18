Taiwan to allow business travelers from China to apply for visits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon allow business travelers from China to file applications to visit the country, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced Thursday (March 18).

The lifting of travel restrictions had been worked out with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and relevant ministries in a move to boost economic and trade exchanges with China, CNA reported.

MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said the relaxation would only apply to Chinese business people and company managers being transferred to their company offices in Taiwan.

Details about the application procedures will be published on the Ministry of Interior’s National Immigration Agency website, he added. For the next stage, the government will evaluate the possibility of family visits by relatives from China.

Regulations related to contacts between the two sides will need to safeguard the rights of citizens, order, and national security, Chiu said.