Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to allow business travelers from China to apply for visits

MAC wants to boost economic and trade exchanges

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/18 17:58
MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san 

MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon allow business travelers from China to file applications to visit the country, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced Thursday (March 18).

The lifting of travel restrictions had been worked out with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) and relevant ministries in a move to boost economic and trade exchanges with China, CNA reported.

MAC Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said the relaxation would only apply to Chinese business people and company managers being transferred to their company offices in Taiwan.

Details about the application procedures will be published on the Ministry of Interior’s National Immigration Agency website, he added. For the next stage, the government will evaluate the possibility of family visits by relatives from China.

Regulations related to contacts between the two sides will need to safeguard the rights of citizens, order, and national security, Chiu said.
Taiwan-China relations
Chinese business visitors
MAC
Mainland Affairs Council
Chiu Tai-san
travel restrictions
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
2021/03/17 16:57
Taiwan mulls allowing in Indonesian migrant workers after 3-month hiatus
Taiwan mulls allowing in Indonesian migrant workers after 3-month hiatus
2021/03/17 12:58
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
2021/03/15 20:58
Vietnam reports one COVID case imported from Taiwan
Vietnam reports one COVID case imported from Taiwan
2021/03/06 17:42
Taiwan adds 10th COVID death, 7 new cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
Taiwan adds 10th COVID death, 7 new cases imported from Philippines, Indonesia
2021/03/06 14:33

Updated : 2021-03-18 18:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels