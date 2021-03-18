Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China rolls out agri investment incentives for Taiwan after pineapple ban

Taiwanese official slams incentives as 'sugar-coated poison'

  124
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/18 17:30
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Businesses are cautioned against falling for a list of Chinese incentives aimed at luring Taiwanese agricultural talent.

Beijing on Wednesday (March 17) announced 22 agriculture and forestry-related measures in which it promises support for Taiwanese companies operating and investing in China, such as assistance in financing, networking, and securing land.

The announcement comes after China banned Taiwanese pineapples on March 1. The country cited pests, but the move has been criticized as politically motivated. The Taiwanese authorities have moved swiftly to sound the alarm about the risks associated with the new measures.

The tactic has been used by China to secure Taiwanese agricultural techniques and expertise to address its food security woes such as its African swine flu outbreak and fall armyworm infestation, said Taiwanese Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) at a news briefing Wednesday.

Chen urged against taking the bait, as there are caveats involving operational risks and breach of the law, CNA quoted him as saying. Taiwan imposes strict restrictions on cross-strait agricultural investment and seed exports, for example.

Minister Without Portfolio and Executive Yuan Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) lashed out against Beijing Thursday (March 18) for its carrot-and-stick approach while urging Taiwanese firms to resist “sugar-coated poison.”
pineapple
agriculture
African swine flu
fall armyworm
China
Taiwan
Beijing
food security

RELATED ARTICLES

Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks
Bolstered by allies, Biden officials take blunt message to first China talks
2021/03/17 21:00
Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
2021/03/17 18:51
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
2021/03/17 17:53
US names 24 more Chinese, Hong Kong officials to be sanctioned
US names 24 more Chinese, Hong Kong officials to be sanctioned
2021/03/17 17:47
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
2021/03/17 17:28

Updated : 2021-03-18 18:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels