Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foreign Ministry thanks US, Japan for statement on peace in Taiwan Strait

US, Japan released joint statement Tuesday stressing importance of cross-strait stability

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/18 16:16
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday (March 17) expressed gratitude to the U.S. and Japan for their statement on the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with their Japanese counterparts, Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo and Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, in Tokyo Tuesday for 2+2 security and diplomatic talks to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the region and strengthen bilateral ties.

In a joint press statement, the two sides said China’s behavior “presents political, economic, military, and technological challenges” to U.S.-Japan relations and the international community. The officials also highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the strait.

Ou stated Tuesday evening that MOFA “warmly welcomes and sincerely thanks the U.S. and Japanese governments for publicly stressing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the strait,” CNA reported.

The spokeswoman added that “Taiwan will continue to work closely with the U.S., Japan, and countries with similar aspirations, based on existing foundations, to firmly defend the democratic system and the rules-based international order and to maintain regional peace, stability, and prosperity.”
Taiwan
U.S.-Japan relations
Taiwan Strait
MOFA
Joanne Ou
regional security

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
2021/03/17 18:51
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
2021/03/17 17:53
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
2021/03/17 17:28
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
2021/03/17 16:57
First Taiwan-Palau travel bubble flight takes off on April 1
First Taiwan-Palau travel bubble flight takes off on April 1
2021/03/17 16:51

Updated : 2021-03-18 16:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels