Foreign Ministry thanks US, Japan for statement on peace in Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) on Wednesday (March 17) expressed gratitude to the U.S. and Japan for their statement on the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with their Japanese counterparts, Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo and Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, in Tokyo Tuesday for 2+2 security and diplomatic talks to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the region and strengthen bilateral ties.

In a joint press statement, the two sides said China’s behavior “presents political, economic, military, and technological challenges” to U.S.-Japan relations and the international community. The officials also highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the strait.

Ou stated Tuesday evening that MOFA “warmly welcomes and sincerely thanks the U.S. and Japanese governments for publicly stressing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the strait,” CNA reported.

The spokeswoman added that “Taiwan will continue to work closely with the U.S., Japan, and countries with similar aspirations, based on existing foundations, to firmly defend the democratic system and the rules-based international order and to maintain regional peace, stability, and prosperity.”