Taiwan considering ‘travel bubble’ with Singapore after Palau plan

Transportation minister also named Vietnam, South Korea, Japan as possibilities

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/18 15:32
Singapore could follow Palau in Taiwan's next "travel bubble."

Singapore could follow Palau in Taiwan's next "travel bubble." (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the announcement of a “travel bubble” with Palau, Singapore could be the next country interested in launching a post-pandemic travel link with Taiwan, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Thursday (March 18).

Flights and tourism between Taiwan and its Pacific island ally Palau are scheduled to resume on April 1 with two flights a week and no quarantine for travelers.

Singapore relaxed restrictions on arrivals from Taiwan on Dec. 18, expressing hope that the same could happen in the other direction, CNA reported.

Chen said the possibility of a travel bubble with the Southeast Asian city state is under review. Earlier, Transportation Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that discussions are taking place with Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, but that Singapore is the most active in seeking a resumption of bilateral tourism.

Modalities are being discussed, and no proposal has been completed yet, Chen told reporters Thursday. In Palau’s case, the decision to launch a bubble was easier, as the Pacific nation has not recorded a single coronavirus case, he added.

The minister told reporters he is certain that Taiwan’s diplomatic service and Tourism Bureau will receive numerous requests for travel bubbles from various countries but that so far, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has not received any complete official plans.
