Imagine Dragons frontman donates Las Vegas estate to LGBTQ+ group

Imagine Dragon has released new material for first time since its 2018 album "Origins." (Universal Music Taiwan photo) Imagine Dragon has released new material for first time since its 2018 album "Origins." (Universal Music Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Imagine Dragons frontman has recently donated his estate in Las Vegas to help the local LGBTQ+ community.

The lead singer of the American rock band Imagine Dragons, Dan Reynolds, donated his childhood house in Las Vegas last month to the non-profit organization Encircle, which provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth. Reynolds' home is valued at US$1 million (NT$28 million) and will be the first Encircle shelter in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Imagine Dragons has released two new singles "Follow You" and "Cutthroat" this month—the newest material since their 2018 album "Origins." Rolling Stone stated that "Cutthroat" is, by far, "the edgiest single of the band's career."

In addition to the song releases, the band also released a humorous music video for their latest track "Follow You" on Tuesday (Mar. 16), featuring the co-stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney.

Directed by Matt Eastin, the video is set in The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas, where the band hails from.

Olson, who plays McElhenney's wife, wants to celebrate his birthday by organizing a private concert featuring "his favorite band." It later turns out that the performing band is Imagine Dragons, which is Olson's favorite group, instead of what McElhenney preferred: The Killers. The twist makes McElhenney disappointed but things take a turn for the worse after the talented and handsome musicians begin seducing his wife.

McElhenney then beats up all the band members and finally wins his wife back. The video ends after the couple tries to get out of the theater before the band plays their hit song "Radioactive."



Imagine Dragons 'Follow You' music video.