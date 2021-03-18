Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan clears AstraZeneca vaccines, shots may start next week

  105
By REUTERS
2021/03/18 12:00
(Reuters photo)

(Reuters photo)

Taiwan has completed checks on its first batch of AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccines and the first shots may start being administered from Monday (March 22), Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

Taiwan’s first vaccines - 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot - arrived on the island earlier this month, though they have yet to start being administered.

In a video statement late on Wednesday, Chen said the doses, which came from a South Korean factory, had now cleared the last of the checks by Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration.

The aim is to start administering them from as early as Monday, he added.

Around 60,000 people are in line to get the first vaccinations, Chen said.

Taiwan is prioritizing health workers to get the shots.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca.

More than a dozen European countries have suspended the use of the vaccine this week amid concerns about its safety, though the World Health Organization said on Wednesday it considers that its benefits outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.

Taiwan’s government has played down concerns about the late start to the vaccination program, pointing out that with such a low case rate there is not the urgency that exists in other countries where the pandemic remains rampant.

Only 24 people remain in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Taiwan. The island has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, including largely closing its borders.
coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
vaccination
Taiwan
AstraZeneca

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan plans to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign March 22
Taiwan plans to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign March 22
2021/03/17 20:18
Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure
2021/03/17 18:51
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations
2021/03/17 17:53
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
2021/03/17 17:28
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier
2021/03/17 16:57

Updated : 2021-03-18 13:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese change names to 'salmon' for free sushi
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels