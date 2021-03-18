Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/18 08:51
Mexican legislator stripped of post after 'whores' comment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican state legislator was stripped of his leadership post Wednesday after he was heard on tape saying he could spend government funds any way he wanted, “even on whores.”

The conservative National Action Party said Javier Estrada Cárdenas had been stripped of his position as the party’s legislative leader in the western state of Michoacan.

“National Action will not allow ‘machista’ or misogynist comments by our members, legislators, office holder or leaders,” the party said in a statement.

The state party leadership replaced in the post by a female legislator and ordered Estrada Cárdenas to take sensitivity training.

In a tape of an official meeting from November, Estrada Cárdenas can be heard saying, “I can spend the money with whoever I want, even with whores.” He was apparently angry at the time about a state audit of spending by legislators.

He issued a public apology Wednesday, saying, “I have committed a very serious mistake.”

“The comments made do not represent my attitude toward women, or the proper use of public funds,” he said.

Updated : 2021-03-18 10:25 GMT+08:00

