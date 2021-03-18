Albany hires Dwayne Killings as basketball coach

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/18 08:31
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Marquette assistant Dwayne Killings was hired as Albany's basketball coach Wednesday.

Killings served as associate head coach at Marquette under Steve Wojciechowski. Killings replaces Will Brown, who was not offered a contract extension after the season.

“When I set out on this journey to become a head coach, I wanted to find a place where the community and campus were committed to impacting the lives of their student-athletes,” Killings said in a university release. “The more I learned about the history, the tradition, and the leadership at UAlbany, it was obvious it was a perfect fit for my vision and my family.”

Albany finished 7-9 in the pandemic-shortened season, its third straight losing season under Brown. He had a 315-295 record over two decades.

Killings also has coached at Connecticut, Temple and Boston University and worked for the then-Charlotte Bobcats for three seasons after his college playing career at Hampton.

Updated : 2021-03-18 10:25 GMT+08:00

