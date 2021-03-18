Video shows man hurl 2 grenades at Taipei hostess bar

Wu (left) holding grenade in each hand. Grenades detonating (right). (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshots) Wu (left) holding grenade in each hand. Grenades detonating (right). (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshots)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three people were injured after a man on Wednesday (March 17) threw two improvised explosive devices at the entrance to a hostess club in Taipei's red-light district.

At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a man dressed in black suddenly stormed in front of the Royal International Club, a hostess bar on Linsen North Road in Taipei's Zhongshan District. He quickly pulled out two homemade hand grenades from his pockets and held one in each hand.

He then rushed towards the entrance with his arms outstretched and brandished the grenades at a doorman. In video of the incident, the suspect can be heard screaming hysterically as he waves the grenades.

The man reportedly screamed: "I have a bomb, step back, leave, get out!" He then repeated the warning and shouted "I have a bomb, everyone leave!"

The club employee starts to move away from the man out of fear over what he may do next. Passersby also back off as the suspect appears to become increasingly agitated.

He then backs up into the street and throws both grenades in quick succession at the front door of the club with his right hand, before running down the street. One grenade lands on the front doormat, while the other roles onto the sidewalk near the doorman's reception stand.



Grenade can be seen rolling toward doorman's stand. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

Both grenades quickly detonate with a tremendous roar sending smoke and debris flying. In another video of the incident taken from an intersection across from the club, frightened pedestrians can be seen fleeing on foot when the blasts occurred, including a woman who quickly whisks her child away.

The assailant, who was identified as a 20-year-old man surnamed Wang (王), soon turned himself in at the Zhongshan First Police Station and confessed to throwing the improvised explosives, reported SET News. The hand grenades contained ball bearings and which not only penetrated into the club's door, but also shattered glass in buildings along the street.

Three people suffered wounds to their hands and feet and were sent to the hospital for treatment. Among the three injured were an environmental inspector and two passersby, including an 84-year-old man whose right thigh was hit by fragments.



Woman (far right) tries to shield child from blast. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune screenshot)

The club owner claimed that the man had been denied entry because he did not have proper identification, reported TVBS. He said that less than 10 minutes later, Wu returned and hurled the hand grenades at the front door.

However, ETtoday cited a source familiar with the incident as saying that a deputy leader of the Bamboo Union gang surnamed Wu (吳) and fellow members of the gang's Ren (仁）faction visited the club on Friday (March 12) and clashed with members of the gang's Ho (和) faction. During the struggle, Wu was struck in the head, angering his friends.

The source alleged that Wu's cronies dispatched the suspect to throw the grenades to get revenge for the attack on Wu. However, police are still investigating the case and clarifying Wu's true motives in committing the crime.



Holes visible on door caused by flying fragments from grenades. (Taipei Police Department photo)