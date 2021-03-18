Alexa
Cowboys release punter Chris Jones after 10 years with club

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 06:51
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have released punter Chris Jones, their starter for eight years before injuries sidelined him during the second half of the 2020 season.

The move announced Wednesday saves Dallas about $2 million in salary cap space and clears the way for Hunter Niswander to take over after he handled the final eight games of last season.

Jones joined the Cowboys in 2011 and became the full-time starter two years later. The 31-year-old's career average is 44.5 yards per punt. He had a year remaining on the $8.7 million, four-year extension he signed in 2017.

The 26-year-old Niswander, who made his debut last year, averaged 47.2 yards per punt. Jones' career-best average with the Cowboys was 45.9 yards in 2016.

It's the latest major change on special teams for the Cowboys, who are moving on from long snapper L.P. Ladouceur after 16 seasons.

Updated : 2021-03-18 08:56 GMT+08:00

