Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish government rejects idea of having fans in Copa final

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 06:31
Spanish government rejects idea of having fans in Copa final

MADRID (AP) — Spain's top health official on Wednesday rejected the idea of having fans back in the stands for the Copa del Rey final between Basque Country rivals Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in April.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said it wouldn't be appropriate to allow fans to attend the April 3 final in Sevilla.

“Considering the situation we are in, it's not possible,” she said. “It's not the right moment.”

The Copa final between Athletic and Real Sociedad was postponed from last year in the hope that fans from the fierce rivals could attend.

Spanish soccer officials have been hoping to have fans back in stadiums by the end of the season as the pandemic gradually subsides.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said earlier Wednesday it might be possible to have some fans back for league games after Easter.

Spain was one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus.

This season's final between Barcelona and Athletic will be played on April 17.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-18 08:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay