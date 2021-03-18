Alexa
Houston's Whitley has Tommy John surgery; Valdez improving

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 06:43
HOUSTON (AP) — Top Houston Astros prospect Forrest Whitley had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and left-hander Framber Valdez is improving after breaking a finger this spring.

Whitley's surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, and the right-hander is expected to miss at least a year. He was injured while throwing live batting practice this spring.

Valdez, who was expected to start for Houston this season, fractured his left ring finger when he was hit by a comebacker on March 2. He visited Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Wednesday and new images of his injury revealed significant healing. There is no timetable for his return to the mound and he'll continue his rehabilitation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

