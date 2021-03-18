Chelsea beats Atletico, back in CL quarters after 7 years

Chelsea's Timo Werner, right, jumps for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match b... Chelsea's Timo Werner, right, jumps for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at the Stamford Bridge stadium, London, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chel... Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at the Stamford Bridge stadium, London, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, right, fails to save the ball as Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scores his side's opening goal during the Champions Le... Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak, right, fails to save the ball as Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid at the Stamford Bridge stadium, London, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased into the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in seven years with a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, completing a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Chelsea took the lead with a goal created by a trio of summer signings who cost more than $200 million.

Kai Havertz launched a counterattack after Kieran Trippier's cross was intercepted before releasing Timo Werner to run down the left. Werner sent the ball in for Hakim Ziyech, who placed the shot under goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 34th minute.

The goal meant Atletico needed to score twice but their slim chances ended when Stefan Savic was sent off in the 81st minute for elbowing Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Two of Chelsea's substitutes then combined for the second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Emerson Palmieri had only been on the pitch a minute when he was set up by Christian Pulisic on the break and he struck only his second goal in three years at Chelsea.

The win further builds on the momentum the London club has built up in the two months since Frank Lampard was fired, with new coach Thomas Tuchel unbeaten in 13 matches with 11 clean sheets.

It was just the latest setback for Atletico, whose Spanish league lead has dwindled from 10 to four points in recent weeks.

Diego Costa symbolized the visitors' struggles as the striker, who was so prolific when playing for Chelsea, remained without an away goal in 25 Champions League appearances. He hasn't netted in any European games in this campaign.

With Bayern Munich beating Lazio 2-1 to seal a 6-2 aggregate win in the night's other game, the quarterfinal lineup is now complete. England is the best represented country with Liverpool and Manchester City also through. Borussia Dortmund is with Bayern in Friday's draw, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and record 13-time champion Real Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports