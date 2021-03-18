Alexa
Seahawks sign key DT Poona Ford to 2-year contract

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 05:50
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.

Ford’s deal was announced Wednesday after the start of the new league year. He was a restricted free agent and the NFL’s official transactions showed the Seahawks placed a second-round tender on the burly defensive tackle. But the two-year contract will take the place of the tender and keep Ford from reaching free agency for one more season.

Ford, 25, was another gem uncovered by Seattle. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 despite have been the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year his final season at Texas. Ford started just one game as a rookie in 2018, but proved to be a valuable option to help stop the run.

He became a starter in 2019 and has started 30 of 31 games played the past two seasons, while also expanding his role to being more of an interior pass rusher. Ford had 32 total tackles in 2019 and last season had 40 tackles and two sacks.

The Seahawks did not tender contracts to five other restricted free agents, highlighted by linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Also not tendered were running back Patrick Carr, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive backs Linden Stephens and Jayson Stanley.

Updated : 2021-03-18 07:26 GMT+08:00

