Wild's Soucy banned 1 game for high hit on Coyotes' Garland

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 05:14
Minnesota Wild's Carson Soucy, center, fights with Arizona Coyotes' Lawson Crouse (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 16...

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild defenseman Carson Soucy for one game for charging Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday. Soucy will forfeit $23,706.90 based on his average annual salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Soucy was given a five-minute major for charging Garland in the first period of Tuesday night's 3-0 win by Minnesota. Soucy left his feet and made contact with Garland’s head.

The Coyotes' Lawson Crouse initiated a fight as soon as Soucy left the penalty box. Crouse was given a penalty and game misconduct for instigating.

Soucy will miss Thursday’s opener of a two-game series at Colorado.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-18 07:25 GMT+08:00

