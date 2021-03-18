Alexa
Sevilla tops Elche to strengthen hold on 4th place in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 04:39
MADRID (AP) — Youssef En-Nesyri and Franco Vázquez scored a goal in each half as Sevilla defeated Elche 2-0 on Wednesday to strengthen its grip on fourth place in the Spanish league.

The match was postponed from the second round because Sevilla played late into last season in the Europa League, which was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The home victory gave Sevilla 54 points, nine more than fifth-place Real Sociedad after 27 matches.

The top four clubs secure a Champions League spot next season.

Sevilla is three points behind third-place Real Madrid and five points from second-place Barcelona. Leader Atlético Madrid is nine points ahead.

En-Nesyri put the hosts ahead with a header in the 43rd minute for his fourth goal in the last three matches in all competitions. Vázquez sealed the victory with a neat back-heel in the 89th.

Vázquez is not expected to stay at Sevilla after his contract ends this season. He was emotional during his post-match interview and had to abandon it before it could be completed.

Sevilla has won eight of its last 10 league games, with seven clean sheets in that stretch. It was coming off a home victory against Real Betis in the Seville derby.

Elche, which beat Sevilla at home two weeks ago, stayed one point outside the relegation zone.

Updated : 2021-03-18 07:22 GMT+08:00

