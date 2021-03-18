Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US

By ERIC TUCKER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/18 03:54
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchil...

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchil...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent extremists motivated by political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the U.S. homeland, officials said Wednesday in a unclassified intelligence report released more than two months after a violent mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The assessment, in a report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, echoes warnings made by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified earlier this month that the threat from domestic violent extremism was “metastasizing” in the country.

Extremists seen as risks for violence are motivated by a range of ideologies, including belief in conspiracy theories promoting violence, concerns over restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and belief that November's presidential election was fraudulently conducted, according to a concise public summary of the report.

The full report follows a request by President Joe Biden for a threat assessment on the threat posed by white supremacists and other domestic extremists.

Updated : 2021-03-18 05:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay