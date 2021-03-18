Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/03/18 03:19
BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2532 Down 8
May 2530 2533 2505 2521 Down 5
Jul 2546 2547 2517 2532 Down 8
Sep 2543 2543 2512 2525 Down 12
Dec 2534 2534 2506 2518 Down 12
Mar 2524 2524 2500 2508 Down 12
May 2520 2520 2496 2504 Down 10
Jul 2522 2522 2498 2505 Down 9
Sep 2499 2505 2499 2505 Down 10
Dec 2513 2513 2503 2510 Down 10

Updated : 2021-03-18 05:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay