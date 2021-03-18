BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2532 Down 8 May 2530 2533 2505 2521 Down 5 Jul 2546 2547 2517 2532 Down 8 Sep 2543 2543 2512 2525 Down 12 Dec 2534 2534 2506 2518 Down 12 Mar 2524 2524 2500 2508 Down 12 May 2520 2520 2496 2504 Down 10 Jul 2522 2522 2498 2505 Down 9 Sep 2499 2505 2499 2505 Down 10 Dec 2513 2513 2503 2510 Down 10