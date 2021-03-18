Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/18 01:19
The Latest: Tennessee pauses football activities

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Tennessee has temporarily paused all football activities a week before starting spring practice.

The Volunteers have had multiple positive COVID-19 test results among athletes and staff members in recent rounds of testing.

Those who tested positive have isolated themselves and are following all safety guidelines.

The Volunteers are scheduled to start their first spring practice with new coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports local):

Updated : 2021-03-18 02:51 GMT+08:00

