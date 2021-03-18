Alexa
America's Cup Winners

2021/03/18
2021_Emirates Team New Zealand, New Zealand def. Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, Italy, 7-3 at Auckland, New Zealand.

2017_Emirates Team New Zealand, New Zealand def. Oracle Team USA, United States, 7-1 at Bermuda.

2013_Oracle Team USA, United States def. Emirates Team New Zealand, New Zealand, 9-8 at San Francisco.

2010_BMW Oracle Racing, United States def. Alinghi, Switzerland, 2-0 at Valencia, Spain.

2007_Alinghi, Switzerland def. Emirates Team New Zealand, New Zealand, 5-2 at Valencia.

2003_Alinghi, Switzerland def. Team New Zealand, New Zealand, 5-0 at Auckland.

2000_New Zealand, New Zealand def. Prada, Italy, 5-0 at Auckland.

1995_Black Magic, New Zealand def. Young America, United States, 5-0 at San Diego, California.

1992_America3, United States def. Il Moro di Venezia, Italy 4-1 at San Diego.

1988_Stars and Stripes, United States def. KZ1, New Zealand 2-0 at San Diego.

1987_Stars and Stripes, United States def. Kookaburra III, Australia 4-0 at Fremantle, Australia.

1983_Australia II, Australia def. Liberty, United States 4-3 at Newport, Rhode Island.

1980_Freedom, United States def. Australia, Australia 4-1 at Newport.

1977_Courageous, United States def. Australia, Australia 4-0 at Newport.

1974_Courageous, United States, def. Southern Cross, Australia 4-0 at Newport.

1970_Intrepid, United States def. Gretel II, Australia 4-1 at Newport.

1964_Constellation, United States def. Sovereign, Britain, 4-0 at Newport.

1962_Weatherly, United States def. Gretel, Australia 4-1 at Newport.

1958_Columbia, United States def. Sceptre, Britain, 3-1 at Newport.

1937_Ranger, United States def. Endeavour II, Britain 4-0 at Newport.

1934_Rainbow, United States def. Endeavour, Britain 4-2 at Newport.

1930_Enterprise, United States def. Shamrock V, Ireland 4-0 at Newport.

1920_Resolute, United States def. Shamrock IV, Ireland 3-2 at Newport.

1903_Reliance, United States def. Shamrock III, Ireland 3-0 at Newport.

1901_Columbia, United States def. Shamrock II, Ireland 3-0 at Newport.

1899_Columbia, United States def. Shamrock, Ireland 3-0 at Newport.

1895_Defender, United States def. Valkyrie III, Britain 3-0 at Newport.

1893_Vigilant, United States def. Valkyrie II, Britain 3-0 at Newport.

1887_Volunteer, United States def. Thistle, Scotland 2-0 at Newport.

1886_Mayflower, United States def. Galatea, Britain 2-0 at Newport.

1885_Puritan, United States def. Genesta, Britain 2-0 at Newport.

1881_Mischief, United States def. Atalanta, Canada 4-1 at Newport.

1876_Madeline, United States def. def. Countess of Dufferin, Canada 2-0 at Newport.

1871_Columbia, United States def. Livonia, England 4-1 at Newport.

1870_Magic, United States def. Cambria, England 1-0 at Newport.

1851_America, United States def. Aurora, England (and a fleet of 13 yachts) 1-0 at Cowes, Isle of Wight.

