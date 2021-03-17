Alexa
  1. Home

French theater director Alain Francon seriously injured in attack: reports

By Deutsche Welle
2021/03/17 14:29
Alain Francon won a Moliere Award for his version of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf' in 2016

Alain Francon won a Moliere Award for his version of 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf' in 2016

An attacker stabbed the well-known French theater director Alain Francon in the center of the southern city of Montpellier on Wednesday, media reported. The 76-year-old was critically injured.

The weapon used in the attack has been found, but the attacker is still on the loose, local media said. Police reportedly sealed off several streets in the city during their investigation.

Francon reportedly suffered an injury to his carotid artery in the assault.

He had been staying in Montpellier while working with students at a drama school, local outlets said.

Police told local reporters that they have ruled out terrorist motives for now.

Francon recently continued his long-running association with the controversial winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in literature, Peter Handke, directing the play The Innocents, I and the Stranger on the side of the departmental road.

From 1996 to January 2010 he was director of the Theatre national de la Colline in Paris and created his own theater company when he left that position.

Updated : 2021-03-18 01:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
Taiwanese-American actress stars in Justin Bieber video
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay