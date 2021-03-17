SPHL Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|21
|15
|3
|2
|1
|33
|58
|42
|Knoxville
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|72
|52
|Pensacola
|25
|11
|10
|2
|2
|26
|68
|66
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|63
|70
|Birmingham
|22
|6
|12
|4
|0
|16
|50
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.