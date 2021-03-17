Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 13 10 2 1 0 21 44 25
Hartford 8 3 5 0 0 6 23 27
Bridgeport 9 2 7 0 0 4 17 32
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 13 8 4 1 0 17 40 33
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Toronto 13 7 5 0 1 15 44 41
Stockton 10 7 3 0 0 14 36 29
Belleville 10 2 8 0 0 4 18 35
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 13 8 4 1 0 17 50 43
Grand Rapids 11 6 3 2 0 14 33 28
Rockford 14 5 8 1 0 11 36 53
Cleveland 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 25
Iowa 12 3 7 2 0 8 30 51
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 11 7 2 2 0 16 35 31
Hershey 12 7 3 2 0 16 36 30
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
WB/Scranton 11 5 3 2 1 13 34 34
Syracuse 10 4 5 1 0 9 30 30
Binghamton 10 2 5 2 1 7 25 39
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 13 11 2 0 0 22 44 25
Bakersfield 14 9 5 0 0 18 46 30
San Diego 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 56
San Jose 13 5 4 4 0 14 38 41
Tucson 13 6 7 0 0 12 35 43
Colorado 13 5 6 2 0 12 34 41
Ontario 16 4 10 2 0 10 44 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

Colorado 5, Texas 4

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2

Ontario 5, Tucson 1

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

