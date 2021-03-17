|GP
|Man City
|30
|22
|5
|3
|64
|21
|71
|Man United
|29
|16
|9
|4
|56
|32
|57
|Leicester
|29
|17
|5
|7
|53
|32
|56
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|9
|6
|44
|25
|51
|West Ham
|28
|14
|6
|8
|42
|32
|48
|Liverpool
|29
|13
|7
|9
|48
|36
|46
|Everton
|28
|14
|4
|10
|40
|37
|46
|Tottenham
|28
|13
|6
|9
|47
|30
|45
|Aston Villa
|27
|12
|5
|10
|39
|28
|41
|Arsenal
|28
|12
|5
|11
|37
|29
|41
|Crystal Palace
|29
|10
|7
|12
|31
|47
|37
|Leeds
|28
|11
|3
|14
|43
|46
|36
|Wolverhampton
|29
|9
|8
|12
|28
|38
|35
|Southampton
|29
|9
|6
|14
|36
|51
|33
|Burnley
|29
|8
|9
|12
|22
|37
|33
|Brighton
|28
|6
|11
|11
|29
|36
|29
|Newcastle
|28
|7
|7
|14
|28
|45
|28
|Fulham
|29
|5
|11
|13
|22
|36
|26
|West Brom
|29
|3
|9
|17
|20
|57
|18
|Sheffield United
|29
|4
|2
|23
|16
|50
|14
___
Man City 5, Southampton 2
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 0, Chelsea 0
Crystal Palace 1, West Brom 0
Everton 1, Burnley 2
Fulham 0, Man City 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 2
Leicester 5, Sheffield United 0
Arsenal 2, Tottenham 1
Man United 1, West Ham 0
Wolverhampton 0, Liverpool 1
Fulham vs. Leeds, 2000 GMT
Tottenham vs. Southampton, 1600 GMT ppd
Brighton vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT
West Ham vs. Arsenal, 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 1930 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|36
|24
|7
|5
|53
|26
|79
|Watford
|37
|21
|9
|7
|52
|26
|72
|Swansea
|36
|20
|9
|7
|45
|28
|69
|Brentford
|36
|19
|10
|7
|64
|38
|67
|Reading
|36
|18
|7
|11
|50
|38
|61
|Barnsley
|36
|18
|7
|11
|45
|39
|61
|Bournemouth
|37
|16
|11
|10
|55
|37
|59
|Middlesbrough
|37
|16
|8
|13
|46
|38
|56
|Cardiff
|37
|15
|10
|12
|54
|37
|55
|Millwall
|36
|11
|16
|9
|35
|33
|49
|Stoke
|37
|12
|13
|12
|41
|42
|49
|Bristol City
|36
|15
|3
|18
|39
|48
|48
|Luton Town
|36
|13
|8
|15
|30
|41
|47
|QPR
|35
|12
|10
|13
|35
|40
|46
|Blackburn
|36
|12
|8
|16
|49
|41
|44
|Preston
|37
|13
|5
|19
|39
|48
|44
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|10
|11
|15
|29
|35
|41
|Huddersfield
|36
|11
|8
|17
|40
|51
|41
|Derby
|37
|10
|10
|17
|27
|41
|40
|Coventry
|36
|9
|11
|16
|32
|48
|38
|Birmingham
|36
|8
|11
|17
|26
|46
|35
|Rotherham
|33
|9
|5
|19
|36
|47
|32
|Sheffield Wednesday
|35
|9
|7
|19
|25
|45
|28
|Wycombe
|36
|6
|8
|22
|24
|58
|26
___
Blackburn 1, Swansea 1
QPR 1, Wycombe 0
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 1900 GMT ppd
Barnsley 0, Derby 0
Blackburn 0, Brentford 1
Luton Town 0, Swansea 1
Birmingham 0, Bristol City 3
Bournemouth 2, Barnsley 3
Cardiff 1, Watford 2
Derby 0, Millwall 1
Middlesbrough 3, Stoke 0
Nottingham Forest 1, Reading 1
QPR 0, Huddersfield 1
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 1500 GMT ppd
Wycombe 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Norwich 2
Cardiff 0, Stoke 0
Derby 2, Brentford 2
Luton Town 2, Coventry 0
Middlesbrough 2, Preston 0
Rotherham 1, Watford 4
Bournemouth 3, Swansea 0
Nottingham Forest vs. Norwich, 1900 GMT
QPR vs. Millwall, 1900 GMT
Wycombe vs. Barnsley, 1900 GMT
Birmingham vs. Reading, 1945 GMT
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 1945 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield, 1945 GMT
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest, 1230 GMT
Barnsley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT
Reading vs. QPR, 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Derby, 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Cardiff, 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hull
|36
|21
|5
|10
|61
|29
|68
|Peterborough
|34
|20
|5
|9
|54
|31
|65
|Lincoln
|35
|18
|7
|10
|53
|37
|61
|Sunderland
|33
|16
|12
|5
|51
|26
|60
|Doncaster
|33
|17
|5
|11
|51
|42
|56
|Charlton
|36
|15
|10
|11
|52
|48
|55
|Ipswich
|34
|16
|6
|12
|38
|35
|54
|Oxford United
|34
|15
|8
|11
|49
|39
|53
|Gillingham
|36
|16
|5
|15
|51
|47
|53
|Portsmouth
|34
|15
|7
|12
|49
|37
|52
|Fleetwood Town
|36
|13
|11
|12
|41
|30
|50
|Blackpool
|32
|14
|8
|10
|37
|29
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|33
|14
|8
|11
|46
|41
|50
|Milton Keynes Dons
|36
|13
|9
|14
|52
|51
|48
|Crewe
|35
|13
|9
|13
|43
|46
|48
|Plymouth
|36
|12
|9
|15
|45
|58
|45
|Shrewsbury
|32
|10
|12
|10
|36
|37
|42
|Burton Albion
|34
|11
|8
|15
|44
|57
|41
|Bristol Rovers
|35
|9
|7
|19
|36
|56
|34
|Wigan
|35
|9
|7
|19
|38
|61
|34
|Northampton
|35
|8
|9
|18
|31
|52
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|34
|7
|11
|16
|33
|57
|32
|Rochdale
|35
|7
|10
|18
|43
|64
|31
|Swindon
|35
|9
|4
|22
|41
|65
|31
___
AFC Wimbledon 0, Burton Albion 1
Bristol Rovers 4, Accrington Stanley 1
Charlton 2, Northampton 1
Crewe 1, Doncaster 0
Ipswich 1, Lincoln 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 1
Peterborough 1, Hull 3
Plymouth 0, Wigan 2
Rochdale 0, Shrewsbury 2
Swindon 1, Oxford United 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Gillingham 0
Portsmouth 0, Sunderland 2
Swindon 1, Gillingham 3
Blackpool 0, Fleetwood Town 0
Bristol Rovers 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Crewe 0, Burton Albion 3
Doncaster 0, Northampton 0
Hull 2, Oxford United 0
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0
Lincoln 1, Rochdale 2
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Accrington Stanley 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Wigan 1
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Plymouth 1
Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 0
Oxford United 3, Doncaster 0
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 3
Charlton 3, Bristol Rovers 2
Blackpool 1, Burton Albion 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 1900 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Hull, 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Doncaster, 1900 GMT
Northampton vs. Oxford United, 1900 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 1900 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Swindon, 1900 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT
Blackpool vs. Peterborough, 1900 GMT
Oxford United vs. Lincoln, 1945 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Sunderland, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Cheltenham
|35
|18
|8
|9
|46
|33
|62
|Cambridge United
|36
|18
|7
|11
|54
|34
|61
|Forest Green
|34
|17
|10
|7
|49
|36
|61
|Newport County
|35
|16
|9
|10
|46
|36
|57
|Tranmere
|33
|17
|6
|10
|46
|38
|57
|Bolton
|35
|16
|9
|10
|45
|42
|57
|Morecambe
|35
|16
|8
|11
|50
|49
|56
|Exeter
|33
|14
|11
|8
|57
|38
|53
|Salford
|34
|13
|12
|9
|41
|27
|51
|Crawley Town
|34
|14
|9
|11
|45
|41
|51
|Carlisle
|32
|14
|6
|12
|45
|38
|48
|Harrogate Town
|35
|14
|6
|15
|40
|40
|48
|Bradford
|33
|13
|8
|12
|38
|38
|47
|Leyton Orient
|34
|12
|8
|14
|38
|39
|44
|Stevenage
|36
|9
|16
|11
|28
|31
|43
|Mansfield Town
|35
|9
|14
|12
|42
|46
|41
|Oldham
|35
|11
|8
|16
|52
|61
|41
|Scunthorpe
|34
|12
|5
|17
|35
|44
|41
|Walsall
|34
|8
|15
|11
|37
|43
|39
|Port Vale
|36
|10
|8
|18
|45
|51
|38
|Colchester
|35
|8
|14
|13
|33
|48
|38
|Barrow
|33
|9
|8
|16
|38
|41
|35
|Southend
|35
|7
|9
|19
|21
|49
|30
|Grimsby Town
|33
|6
|8
|19
|24
|52
|26
___
Carlisle 1, Grimsby Town 1
Crawley Town 1, Salford 0
Forest Green 2, Morecambe 2
Harrogate Town 3, Colchester 0
Leyton Orient 0, Stevenage 0
Mansfield Town 3, Cheltenham 1
Newport County 2, Bradford 1
Port Vale 0, Oldham 0
Scunthorpe 0, Exeter 2
Southend 0, Tranmere 2
Bolton 2, Cambridge United 1
Walsall 0, Barrow 1
Leyton Orient 1, Scunthorpe 1
Carlisle 3, Bradford 1
Crawley Town 1, Mansfield Town 0
Exeter 0, Cheltenham 1
Forest Green 2, Harrogate Town 1
Morecambe 1, Newport County 3
Oldham 2, Cambridge United 4
Port Vale 0