NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 19 6 4 42 103 88
N.Y. Islanders 30 19 7 4 42 87 67
Pittsburgh 29 18 10 1 37 94 82
Boston 27 15 8 4 34 73 65
Philadelphia 26 14 9 3 31 88 87
N.Y. Rangers 27 11 12 4 26 76 76
New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 65 84
Buffalo 28 6 18 4 16 60 97
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 102 67
Florida 28 19 5 4 42 99 81
Carolina 28 20 7 1 41 97 72
Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 92 98
Columbus 30 11 12 7 29 80 99
Dallas 25 9 9 7 25 72 68
Nashville 29 12 16 1 25 71 97
Detroit 30 9 17 4 22 68 99
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 26 19 6 1 39 85 57
Minnesota 27 18 8 1 37 86 64
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 86 64
St. Louis 28 14 9 5 33 88 92
Los Angeles 27 11 10 6 28 79 78
Arizona 29 12 13 4 28 70 88
San Jose 26 11 12 3 25 76 91
Anaheim 30 8 16 6 22 67 103
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 19 9 2 40 102 79
Winnipeg 28 17 9 2 36 93 82
Edmonton 31 18 13 0 36 103 91
Montreal 28 13 8 7 33 90 76
Calgary 29 14 12 3 31 80 85
Vancouver 32 14 16 2 30 89 102
Ottawa 32 10 20 2 22 85 127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 8, Anaheim 4

Detroit 4, Carolina 2

Minnesota 3, Arizona 0

Tampa Bay 4, Dallas 3, SO

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

