Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 22:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 31 17 36 53 9 14 6 0 4 122 13.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 31 17 29 46 22 10 9 1 5 95 17.9
Patrick Kane Chicago 30 12 30 42 6 12 2 0 1 107 11.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 30 11 28 39 15 14 0 0 2 82 13.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 28 12 25 37 -1 8 3 0 2 57 21.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 27 21 15 36 8 6 8 0 7 112 18.8
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 28 10 24 34 2 14 3 0 1 51 19.6
Aleksander Barkov Florida 28 12 22 34 11 4 3 1 2 100 12.0
Mark Stone Vegas 25 10 23 33 17 15 1 0 6 44 22.7
Brad Marchand Boston 27 12 21 33 9 22 2 1 1 66 18.2
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 29 12 21 33 1 4 4 0 0 52 23.1
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 27 7 25 32 2 4 3 0 2 59 11.9
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 27 14 16 30 8 8 5 0 3 90 15.6
David Perron St. Louis 28 11 18 29 -1 16 4 0 2 78 14.1
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 28 11 18 29 5 14 3 0 3 79 13.9
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 26 13 16 29 10 10 7 0 0 62 21.0
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 28 14 15 29 9 7 4 0 3 87 16.1
Brock Boeser Vancouver 32 14 15 29 0 10 5 1 1 73 19.2
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 26 15 14 29 6 4 5 0 3 85 17.6
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 28 14 13 27 -3 6 8 0 2 85 16.5

Updated : 2021-03-17 23:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42