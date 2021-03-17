THROUGH MARCH 16
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1188
|35
|1.77
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|23
|1360
|42
|1.85
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1329
|42
|1.90
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|32
|2.05
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1271
|44
|2.08
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|9
|548
|19
|2.08
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|12
|726
|26
|2.15
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|14
|749
|27
|2.16
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|10
|595
|22
|2.22
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|2.28
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|14
|779
|30
|2.31
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|2.32
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|259
|10
|2.32
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|2.39
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|2.40
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|2.44
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|12
|683
|28
|2.46
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|35
|2.46
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1329
|18
|3
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|23
|1360
|16
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1188
|15
|5
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|22
|1302
|13
|7
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1271
|13
|5
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|22
|1298
|12
|8
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|21
|1226
|12
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|20
|1161
|12
|7
|1
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|16
|976
|12
|2
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|16
|964
|12
|4
|0
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|12
|4
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|20
|1159
|11
|7
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|21
|1249
|10
|10
|1
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|20
|1219
|10
|6
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|9
|6
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|18
|1090
|9
|5
|4
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|14
|779
|9
|3
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1002
|8
|10
|0
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|16
|890
|8
|6
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|16
|856
|8
|6
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|14
|853
|8
|4
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1188
|35
|512
|.936
|15
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1329
|42
|580
|.932
|18
|3
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|9
|548
|19
|250
|.929
|6
|2
|1
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|32
|407
|.927
|12
|4
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1271
|44
|552
|.926
|13
|5
|3
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|23
|1360
|42
|515
|.925
|16
|7
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|10
|605
|23
|273
|.922
|4
|3
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|142
|.922
|3
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|14
|779
|30
|352
|.921
|9
|3
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|803
|31
|362
|.921
|6
|7
|1
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|15
|885
|39
|453
|.921
|4
|6
|4
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|12
|724
|29
|334
|.920
|7
|3
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|21
|1249
|57
|652
|.920
|10
|10
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|12
|689
|28
|316
|.919
|5
|4
|2
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|12
|726
|26
|293
|.918
|6
|4
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|14
|749
|27
|298
|.917
|4
|1
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|12
|683
|28
|305
|.916
|6
|4
|1
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|20
|1219
|58
|630
|.916
|10
|6
|4
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|10
|595
|22
|237
|.915
|6
|3
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|23
|1360
|4
|16
|7
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|20
|1188
|4
|15
|5
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|22
|1329
|3
|18
|3
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|23
|1312
|3
|6
|12
|5
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1271
|3
|13
|5
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|20
|1159
|2
|11
|7
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|16
|935
|2
|12
|4
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|14
|779
|2
|9
|3
|0
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|14
|770
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|12
|726
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|12
|688
|2
|6
|4
|2
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|13
|658
|2
|7
|3
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|545
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|8
|485
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0