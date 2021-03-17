Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/17 21:26
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, i...

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (22) plays against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, i...

Washington dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback.

The team is signing William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release contract terms.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he recorded three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.

Washington also re-signed reserve running back Lamar Miller to a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed in an email to the AP.

Earlier this week, the team agreed to sign veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington went into free agency with almost $39 million in cap space, among the most in the NFL.

Washington is still in need of a No. 2 wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and is also looking for a linebacker after losing starter Kevin Pierre-Louis in free agency.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-17 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42