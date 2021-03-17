Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 21:16
NY state Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's state Assembly hired the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to lead its investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine announced Wednesday.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said in a statement. “Hiring Davis Polk will give the Committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.”

Leaders in the Democrat-controlled Assembly announced Thursday that they would conduct an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by Cuomo, also a Democrat.

Attorney General Letitia James is also investigating claims that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides.

Cuomo has denied touching any women inappropriately and has rebuffed calls for his resignation.

President Joe Biden said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday that Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the claims against him.

Updated : 2021-03-17 22:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42