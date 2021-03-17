Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 17, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;76;Mostly cloudy;85;76;SW;11;82%;44%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;94;74;Sunny and very hot;97;75;ESE;6;25%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;65;46;Partly sunny, windy;62;46;SW;17;51%;33%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;62;48;Breezy in the p.m.;58;47;ENE;14;62%;12%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;46;37;Spotty showers;46;34;NNE;11;81%;62%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, but cold;21;11;Sunny and cold;23;3;N;7;55%;19%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;61;46;Warmer with some sun;78;52;SSW;6;47%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with clearing;17;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;20;12;SSE;7;81%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;85;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;SSE;10;73%;8%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;44;Periods of sun;60;48;NW;8;43%;42%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;70;64;Clouds and sun;74;58;E;8;47%;14%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;86;59;Breezy in the a.m.;77;53;NNW;14;32%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;96;72;Showers;90;73;SE;5;76%;86%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;90;65;Hazy sun;91;65;E;7;36%;3%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;93;81;Clouds and sun;95;80;S;8;59%;13%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;62;47;A stray shower;57;44;SW;9;63%;55%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy, blowing dust;54;39;Partly sunny, cool;52;36;SW;5;32%;16%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;47;35;A shower;44;31;WSW;9;70%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;43;27;A stray shower;44;28;NE;5;72%;59%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;66;50;A little p.m. rain;67;50;WNW;5;71%;81%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;81;65;Becoming cloudy;81;66;ENE;8;60%;44%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;47;32;A stray flurry;45;27;NNW;13;47%;49%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;46;36;Spotty showers;44;34;NNE;6;81%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with rain;46;37;A shower in the p.m.;49;34;E;5;66%;85%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;51;32;A sprinkle;48;27;SW;5;50%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;69;55;Mostly sunny;69;60;E;5;58%;14%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;66;NE;6;45%;65%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;62;47;Partial sunshine;61;49;NE;11;58%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;58;NE;7;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;Partly sunny;73;63;SSE;11;76%;44%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;77;68;Mostly cloudy;78;64;ENE;5;65%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;75;Partly sunny;92;73;S;6;57%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;42;38;A little a.m. rain;42;33;NNE;25;67%;73%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;91;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;ENE;5;69%;44%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;46;29;Variable cloudiness;43;27;NE;6;64%;35%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;76;65;Sunny and nice;76;65;WNW;6;80%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;71;45;Breezy and cooler;63;44;N;17;44%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;9;74%;63%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;91;64;Hazy and very warm;93;66;NW;5;45%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;20;Sunny and chilly;46;29;NW;6;60%;1%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;98;67;Hazy and hot;99;69;SSW;5;35%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;S;4;79%;74%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;54;44;Partly sunny;54;42;NNW;12;80%;15%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, pleasant;61;44;Sunny intervals;70;49;NNE;8;34%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;63;58;Periods of sun;64;55;E;17;70%;57%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;80;72;Low clouds breaking;82;73;SE;9;72%;37%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;78;59;More sun than clouds;79;59;ENE;5;55%;22%;12

Havana, Cuba;Plenty of sunshine;87;68;Brilliant sunshine;88;69;W;7;57%;1%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;35;23;Mostly cloudy;32;16;N;10;73%;29%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;77;Variable cloudiness;93;79;SE;7;61%;22%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;83;71;Sunshine and humid;81;70;ESE;9;74%;6%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;79;68;A shower or two;77;68;ENE;15;67%;80%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;98;71;Hazy sun;91;69;SSE;5;32%;5%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;81;56;Mostly cloudy;83;59;N;8;39%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;48;40;A shower or two;50;39;NNE;7;70%;73%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;WNW;7;69%;74%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;94;76;Sunny and nice;88;75;N;10;57%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;78;61;More clouds than sun;76;59;NE;7;61%;34%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;64;38;Partly sunny, mild;67;39;NNW;5;29%;11%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;68;Mostly sunny;90;68;WNW;8;49%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;77;53;Mostly sunny;79;53;W;6;48%;26%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with some sun;107;79;Hazy and hot;106;78;N;11;16%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;44;33;A few flurries;43;32;NNW;7;67%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;86;73;Breezy in the p.m.;87;73;ENE;12;61%;27%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;72;WSW;6;70%;80%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;97;71;Hazy sun;94;73;SSW;6;42%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;Clouds and sun;94;79;NNW;5;72%;69%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;56;40;A little a.m. rain;51;39;ENE;7;75%;89%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;SW;7;79%;76%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;78;72;Partly sunny, nice;77;71;SSE;7;67%;29%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;71;52;Partly sunny;66;48;NE;12;40%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;49;41;An afternoon shower;48;42;N;9;77%;73%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;68;50;Partly sunny;68;50;SSE;6;55%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;89;77;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;6;71%;57%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;66;42;Periods of sun;58;35;NE;9;37%;5%;5

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;90;81;Mostly cloudy;90;81;NE;6;62%;40%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;84;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;SE;3;84%;67%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;Clouds and sun;94;77;ESE;5;62%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;ESE;7;56%;5%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;47;Spotty showers;71;43;N;7;46%;62%;11

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;Breezy in the p.m.;83;73;SSW;14;63%;39%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;36;30;A few flurries;35;25;NW;9;75%;80%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;90;79;Partly sunny;90;79;ESE;11;62%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;74;66;Turning sunny;69;58;SE;9;50%;31%;6

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine and milder;44;35;Mostly cloudy;43;14;NNE;2;62%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;35;29;A morning flurry;37;23;NNE;3;70%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;97;80;Hazy sun;94;79;NNW;6;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;81;59;Clouds limiting sun;83;61;NNE;11;52%;36%;11

New York, United States;Milder, morning mist;50;44;Rain, becoming heavy;50;34;NNE;6;83%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;64;47;Partly sunny, breezy;62;46;WSW;15;54%;2%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;23;12;A little a.m. snow;25;14;SW;11;87%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;63;38;Nice with sunshine;66;40;NNE;7;46%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;39;23;Clouds and sunshine;42;23;NNE;5;65%;39%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Thickening clouds;44;31;Breezy in the p.m.;41;13;NNE;12;61%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;ENE;5;72%;86%;6

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;87;75;Spotty showers;86;74;NW;6;79%;89%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;88;73;Showers around;86;73;NE;8;68%;74%;11

Paris, France;A shower or two;50;40;Showers around;47;39;N;9;63%;90%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;86;67;Sunshine and nice;87;75;SE;9;49%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;94;77;Some brightening;94;79;S;6;51%;16%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. shower;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;NNE;9;71%;72%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSE;7;46%;7%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;38;30;Cold with a flurry;39;27;ESE;5;66%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Abundant sunshine;54;27;Turning cloudy, mild;60;39;NNE;5;50%;2%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;67;52;Heavy p.m. showers;64;51;SSE;8;77%;91%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;71;54;Decreasing clouds;67;53;N;5;78%;60%;4

Recife, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;86;73;A couple of showers;85;73;E;7;73%;72%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A thick cloud cover;46;44;A little a.m. rain;47;41;SSE;8;98%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Colder;34;28;Rather cloudy;34;24;NNW;6;78%;39%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny;90;75;NNW;7;61%;5%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;97;71;Sunny and very hot;100;70;NE;10;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;60;39;An afternoon shower;56;36;NNE;6;56%;66%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;37;28;Partly sunny;33;19;SSE;6;70%;33%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;51;Periods of rain;59;48;SW;11;71%;86%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief p.m. showers;79;64;Humid with showers;78;65;ENE;9;82%;100%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;80;73;Breezy with a shower;81;74;ENE;14;64%;55%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Inc. clouds;73;61;Partly sunny;76;65;SSE;7;71%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Variable cloudiness;79;51;Partly sunny;77;53;E;6;10%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;74;53;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;SW;5;58%;41%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;69;A shower in places;86;70;NNE;10;62%;42%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;73;42;Partly sunny;67;39;ENE;6;35%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Freezing fog;56;38;Brief showers;53;42;SE;6;85%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Abundant sunshine;62;31;Increasing clouds;64;44;SW;4;57%;4%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;54;48;Cloudy;57;50;E;9;78%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;91;75;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ENE;8;70%;72%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow and rain;39;33;A passing shower;42;26;W;13;62%;66%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;81;73;A shower in spots;82;73;NE;15;67%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;37;26;A few flurries;39;27;NNE;7;56%;61%;1

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;71;67;Periods of rain;71;68;E;13;75%;99%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;66;64;Partly sunny;85;67;ESE;6;65%;8%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;34;32;Mostly cloudy;36;25;NNE;9;60%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;51;34;Sunny and warmer;64;42;NE;6;27%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;A little rain;54;37;NW;15;67%;65%;2

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;68;54;Couple of t-storms;70;53;W;7;44%;62%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;55;Partial sunshine;66;50;W;9;52%;5%;7

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;56;35;Spotty showers;57;36;ESE;4;45%;68%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, mild;66;46;Sunny and pleasant;64;50;SSW;8;41%;56%;6

Toronto, Canada;Milder with some sun;44;35;Breezy in the p.m.;43;23;NE;12;68%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Periods of sun;62;49;Partly sunny;65;56;E;6;56%;31%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;61;50;Breezy in the a.m.;63;46;W;12;57%;29%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;37;21;Colder;21;7;N;10;58%;21%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Rain and drizzle;55;44;E;7;57%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;46;33;A flurry;43;27;WNW;7;53%;60%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, very hot;97;72;Very hot;101;75;S;5;48%;30%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Colder;38;26;A few flurries;35;25;NNW;7;56%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;40;26;A few flurries;39;24;NW;8;65%;68%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;64;56;Partial sunshine;62;49;E;15;52%;2%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;Sunny and hot;101;71;W;5;45%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Spotty showers;59;36;Partly sunny;49;32;SW;5;63%;55%;5

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-17 22:18 GMT+08:00

