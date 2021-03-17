Alexa
Firefly season at Taiwan’s Aowanda to kick off in late April

Central Taiwan forest recreation area conducts firefly tourism

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/17 21:15
(Nantou Forest District Office photo)

(Nantou Forest District Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The firefly season at the Aowanda National Forest Recreation Area will run from April 26 to May 23, the Nantou Forest District Office said in a press release.

During the season, the Aowanda Nature Center will conduct a daily “visiting fireflies” activity from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

As the cherry blossom bloom at Aowanda comes to an end, the mating season for fireflies begins. The insects emerge at Aowanda about the same time every year in large numbers, making it a destination for viewing them.

The trips will be led by environmental education teachers who will take participants to secret spots in the forest, according to the office.

Registration and payment for the activity can be made onsite. Visitors can register with the staff at the Aowanda Visitor Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the firefly season.

The cost is NT$150 (US$5.17) per person for regular visitors, NT$100 for visitors who stay at accommodation facilities in strategic partnerships with Aowanda, and free for visitors who stay at the forest recreation area.
