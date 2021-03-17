Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Raids, arrest in probe of forced prostitution in Germany

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 19:27
A Federal Police emergency vehicle stands in front of an apartment building during a raid in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. During the ra...
Federal police forces stand in a parking lot in Berlin-Lichtenberg and prepare for a raid in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. In the raid a...

A Federal Police emergency vehicle stands in front of an apartment building during a raid in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. During the ra...

Federal police forces stand in a parking lot in Berlin-Lichtenberg and prepare for a raid in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. In the raid a...

BERLIN (AP) — Police raided sites in Berlin and northern Germany on Wednesday in an investigation of three people suspected of forcing Vietnamese women who had been smuggled to Germany into prostitution.

The main suspect, a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman, was arrested at her apartment in Berlin. Police said the two other suspects are a 25-year-old woman from Vietnam and a 64-year-old German man, news agency dpa reported. The operation was the result of a year-long investigation.

Federal police said they searched eight properties in Berlin, Hamburg and the Baltic Sea resort town of Timmendorfer Strand. Around 160 officers took part in the raids.

Investigators believe the suspects employed the victims in nail studios and massage parlors and forced them into prostitution at those sites, at financial benefit to themselves, police tweeted.

Updated : 2021-03-17 20:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42