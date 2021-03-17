Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan plans to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign March 22

CDC commission of experts will first review international data

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/17 20:18
Taiwan to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign on March 22 (CNA, CDC photo) 

Taiwan to start AstraZeneca vaccination campaign on March 22 (CNA, CDC photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With testing of the AstraZeneca vaccine complete, Taiwan will start its inoculation campaign against the coronavirus next Monday (March 22) at the earliest, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Wednesday (March 17).

The decision follows suspensions of AstraZeneca vaccinations by several European countries amid worries about side effects. Chen said a commission of experts will still review the test results from Taiwan’s first batch of vaccines on March 19 before reaching a final verdict, CNA reported.

A total of 117,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in Taiwan from South Korea on March 3, raising hopes that residents of Taiwan, which has been relatively mildly affected by the pandemic, could soon be vaccinated and maybe travel overseas again. On Wednesday, the government also announced the launch of a “travel bubble” with its Pacific island ally Palau scheduled for April 1.

At Friday’s meeting, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) commission will review international data about the vaccine’s effectiveness and likely problems before deciding on a go-ahead. Details about how to manage the vaccination campaign and which members of the population should not use the AstraZeneca product will also be worked out by the group, Chen said.

The minister also said a list had been drawn up of hospitals where the inoculations will be conducted, with delivery to start soon.

If the AstraZeneca plant in South Korea sent over more vaccines, the procedure to approve them could be accelerated up to seven days, but if the next batch came from the company’s factory in India, the review would have to begin again from the start, according to Chen.
AstraZeneca
vaccinations
inoculations
COVID-19
coronavirus
Chen Shih-chung
South Korea
side effects

RELATED ARTICLES

Only 32% of Taiwan's healthcare workers willing to get AstraZeneca vaccine
Only 32% of Taiwan's healthcare workers willing to get AstraZeneca vaccine
2021/03/17 11:37
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
Taiwan Foreign Ministry refutes reports of vaccine transfer to Paraguay
2021/03/17 11:07
Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
2021/03/16 14:30
60,000 Taiwanese volunteer for AstraZeneca shot amid blood clot fears
60,000 Taiwanese volunteer for AstraZeneca shot amid blood clot fears
2021/03/16 12:49
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
2021/03/15 20:58

Updated : 2021-03-17 20:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42