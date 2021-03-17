Taiwan to spend US$5.65 billion to improve water infrastructure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese government is planning to spend NT$160 billion (US$5.65 billion) to improve the country’s water infrastructure amid one of the worst droughts in recent memory.

Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said during a radio interview on Tuesday (March 16) that improvements could increase Taiwan’s annual water collection and conservation capacity by one billion cubic meters by 2031, CNA reported. According to Wang, Taiwan gets on average around 2,500 mm — or around 80 to 90 billion cubic meters — of rainfall a year, of which about 50 billion cubic meters flow directly into the ocean.

Rain falls in Taiwan during the plum rain season from May to June and during afternoon thundershowers and typhoons in the summer, Wang said. Taking away one can lead to a water crisis.

According to Wang, the NT$160 billion will be spent over the next decade to boost the country’s reservoir capacity by removing sediment, replacing leaking pipelines, and building infrastructure like artificial lakes, water recycling plants, desalinization plants, and wells.

For example, 11 water recycling plants are slated to be finished by 2026, boosting the nation’s daily water supply by 334,000 cubic meters, the deputy director said. Desalinization plants are also planned for Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Hsinchu, Wang added.

Southern and central Taiwan are in the middle of a severe drought that has been exacerbated by no typhoons making landfall in 2020.