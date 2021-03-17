Taiwan expects major investment projects by 8 foreign corporations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least eight prominent multinationals are expected to invest in Taiwan this year, Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told lawmakers on Wednesday (March 17).

Due to its safe and stable supply chain, the country has already succeeded in attracting extra investment from Google, Microsoft, and ASML in the recent past, UDN reported the minister as saying. The projects helped Taiwan expand its reputation as a center for electronics, green energy, and high-tech research and development.

Wang touted the nation's improvement of its export base and of positive conditions for domestic consumption, including stable employment and a vibrant stock market. Digital transformation and smart manufacturing would also benefit from the inflow of funds from overseas, she added.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has prepared the necessary infrastructure, water, power supply, and land for foreign investment projects to go ahead, Wang told legislators. State-owned Taiwan Sugar Corporation was scheduled to free up 423 hectares of land in four cities and counties in south Taiwan by the end of the year to help with investors’ needs.