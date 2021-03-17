Alexa
Taiwan prepares 'sports bubble' for Tokyo Olympics final baseball qualifier

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/17 16:57
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is considering setting up a "sports bubble" for the upcoming final baseball qualifier of the Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to kick off in the central part of the country in June.

According to the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), the event will be held from June 16-20 at stadiums in Taichung City and Yunlin County. Team Taiwan will take on five other countries to compete for the last ticket to the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, including Australia, China, the Netherlands, and the second and third place winners from the Americas tournament in early June.

Speaking at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday (March 17), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed that fans will be able to attend the qualifier. However, he said that details of quarantine requirements for the visiting players have yet to be finalized.

CECC Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) also told CNA that the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association will draw up a COVID-19 prevention plan before sending it to the Sports Administration and the CECC for review. He said that members of the international teams will likely only have to undergo quarantine for five days and that they will be allowed to go on the field once they receive a negative COVID-19 test.

This is the first time that baseball is featured at the Olympics since 2008. The top finisher of the tourney in Taiwan will advance to the Tokyo games and play against Japan, Israel, Mexico, South Korea, and the winner from the Americas tournament.
