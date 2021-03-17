Alexa
Taiwan Air Force requests increased budget to counter incursions by Chinese warplanes

Air Force Officials estimate that an extra NT$2.1 billion will suffice for 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/17 16:41
Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (center) at the Legislative Yuan Wednesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –— The Air Force plans to spend an extra NT$2.1 billion (US$74.18 million) to counter incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) by Chinese warplanes during 2021, reports said Wednesday (March 17).

For months, aircraft from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) have intruded into the ADIZ, mainly off the southwestern coast of Taiwan, on an almost daily basis. Each time an incursion takes place, Taiwan scrambles its own jets and sends radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft.

Based on last year’s incursion statistics, top Air Force officials estimate the increased budget will be enough for operations in 2021, though they still have to track developments this year, CNA reported.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Ministry of National Defense officials said the budget takes into account several elements of the intrusions. If only a relatively slow Chinese airplane appeared, it would not be necessary to scramble a jet fighter; a drone would be enough, officials said.
Updated : 2021-03-17 17:45 GMT+08:00

