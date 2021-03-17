Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Turkish riders recall skills of Seljuks and Huns

By KENAN ASYALI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/17 15:33
A rider throws the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the ...
A rider throws the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the ...
Thirteen-year-old Muhammed Rasit, the youngest member of Uzmanlar, (Experts) sports club, cuddles his horse prior to a game of Cirit, a traditional Tu...
A rider throws the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the ...
Riders, members of the Dadas (Comrades) local sporting club, gather for a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the...
A rider dodges the javelin thrown by an opponent during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horseme...
Selcuk Davulcu, 31, a horse groom for the Dadas (Comrades) local sporting club, prepares the horses during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish eque...
A rider, member of the Dadas (Comrades) local sporting club, waves to the crowd following a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that...
A rider throws the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the ...
Riders, members of the Uzmanlar, (Experts) sports club, pose for photographs prior to a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dat...
A rider is about to throw the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spear...
An ornament reading Masallah (May God preserve him from evil) decorates a horse's head prior to a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian spor...
A rider prepares to throw the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spear...
Selcuk Davulcu, 31, a horse groom for the Dadas (Comrades) local sporting club, leaves the ground prior to a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish eque...
A rider is about to throw the the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who s...
Selcuk Davulcu, 31, a horse groom for the Dadas (Comrades) local sporting club, cuddles a horse prior to a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equest...
A rider is about to throw the javelin during a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spear...
Riders, members of the Dadas (Comrades) local sporting club, pose for photographs prior to a game of Cirit, a traditional Turkish equestrian sport tha...

ERZURUM, Turkey (AP) — Riders in eastern Turkey play cirit, an equestrian sport that dates back to the martial horsemen who spearheaded the historical conquests of central Asia’s Turkic tribes.

A recent match on a snow-covered field in Erzurum saw players from two of the province’s clubs — the Comrades and the Experts — line up for a game that was developed more than 1,000 years ago to hone the cavalry skills developed by warriors including the Seljuks, who conquered Anatolia in the 11th century, and the Huns.

The sport revolves around a rider trying to spear his or her opponent with a “javelin” — these days, a rubber-tipped, meter-long (40-inch-long) piece of wood. The sport’s Turkish name translates as javelin or dart.

Riders from each team, which can number up to a dozen players, face each other, alternately acting as the thrower and the rider being chased. A match is held over two 35-minute periods.

As well as points awarded for hitting an opponent with a javelin, the evading rider can score by performing maneuvers such as hanging from his horse’s neck to avoid being struck or catching a javelin mid-air.

Riders are penalized for transgressions such as hitting an opponent’s mount or riding outside of the playing area, which can be from 70 to 130 meters (230 to 425 feet) in length.

Cirit was popular within the Ottoman Empire, the successor to the Seljuks’ domains, before it was banned in the early 19th century as the sultan sought to break up military elites. However, its popularity returned and it is now one of many traditional sports encouraged by the government.

Arabian horses are favored for their agility and can fetch up to 40,000 lira ($5,300). Tournaments are often arranged during festivals or to celebrate weddings.

Cirit is also played among the Turkic populations of Iran, Afghanistan and other central Asian countries.

Updated : 2021-03-17 17:45 GMT+08:00

