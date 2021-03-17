2021 Penghu fireworks festival to kick off April 22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Penghu International Fireworks Festival featuring 23 shows will begin on April 22 and last until June 28, according to a press release by Penghu County’s Tourism Department.

The festival is one of Taiwan’s most popular and longest-running tourism event that features magnificent fireworks shows and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the archipelago every year.

The fireworks festival will hold shows every Monday and Thursday at the Guanyinting Recreation Area in Magong City on Penghu's main island. In addition, three Saturday night shows on May 8, May 22, and June 5 will take place on Qimei Island, Wang-an Island, and Jibei Island, respectively.

The department said that 2021 is the 19th anniversary of the festival and this year’s event will include elements of the LINE FRIENDS franchise in the drone and fireworks shows.

Pyrotechnics featuring LINE FRIENDS characters will flash across Penghu’s night sky in eight shows, which will be on April 22, April 26, May 10, May 20, June 10, June 14, June 21, and June 28.



