Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Activists demand China allow family visit for jailed Taiwan human rights worker

Lee Ming-che disappeared in March 2017, expected to be released in 2022

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/17 14:10
Activists at Taipei's Liberty Square demanding freedom for Lee Ming-che 

Activists at Taipei's Liberty Square demanding freedom for Lee Ming-che  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four years after Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) disappeared in China, activists on Wednesday (March 17) demand the restoration of visiting rights for his family.

Lee vanished after entering China from Macau in March 2017. Only after many months did Beijing confirm he had been detained for his contacts with dissidents and human rights activists.

At what was widely regarded as a show trial in November 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison. His wife, Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), has only sporadically been allowed to visit him in a prison in Hunan Province.

The Taiwan Association for Human Rights (TAHR) and other groups held a cycling protest in Taipei City Wednesday morning, demanding freedom of speech in China and Lee’s immediate release, CNA reported. They rode from Wenshan Community College in the capital’s Wenshan District, where he used to teach, to Liberty Square at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

With his expected release only one year away, there is still no news about an official release date for Lee, activists said. They remarked that this type of situation could never happen in a democracy governed by the rule of law. Even basic human rights such as his relatives’ right to visit him had not been respected, they added.

In Jan. 2020, the Chinese authorities used the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as an excuse to ban visits to Lee, and did not even let him call home, the activists said. He reportedly wrote a letter home in March which arrived two months later but has not been heard from since.
Lee Ming-che
Lee Ching-yu
human rights
Taiwan Association for Human Rights
TAHR
prisoner in China
show trial

RELATED ARTICLES

'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
'Cycling for a Free Tibet' campaign takes off in Taiwan
2021/02/11 10:00
Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
Biden administration moves to rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council
2021/02/08 12:30
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
China tops countries persecuting citizens beyond borders: Freedom House
2021/02/05 20:18
Repeating Lies: Viewing Chinese regime's deception through case of Dr. Gulshan Abbas
Repeating Lies: Viewing Chinese regime's deception through case of Dr. Gulshan Abbas
2021/01/29 11:39
American of Taiwanese-Indian descent given role in Biden administration
American of Taiwanese-Indian descent given role in Biden administration
2021/01/25 21:23

Updated : 2021-03-17 16:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42