Activists demand China allow family visit for jailed Taiwan human rights worker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four years after Taiwanese human rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲) disappeared in China, activists on Wednesday (March 17) demand the restoration of visiting rights for his family.

Lee vanished after entering China from Macau in March 2017. Only after many months did Beijing confirm he had been detained for his contacts with dissidents and human rights activists.

At what was widely regarded as a show trial in November 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison. His wife, Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), has only sporadically been allowed to visit him in a prison in Hunan Province.

The Taiwan Association for Human Rights (TAHR) and other groups held a cycling protest in Taipei City Wednesday morning, demanding freedom of speech in China and Lee’s immediate release, CNA reported. They rode from Wenshan Community College in the capital’s Wenshan District, where he used to teach, to Liberty Square at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall.

With his expected release only one year away, there is still no news about an official release date for Lee, activists said. They remarked that this type of situation could never happen in a democracy governed by the rule of law. Even basic human rights such as his relatives’ right to visit him had not been respected, they added.

In Jan. 2020, the Chinese authorities used the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as an excuse to ban visits to Lee, and did not even let him call home, the activists said. He reportedly wrote a letter home in March which arrived two months later but has not been heard from since.