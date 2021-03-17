Taiwan defense minister praises US-Japan meeting as 'positive development'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to the U.S. and Japan reaching a consensus on the importance of the Taiwan Strait at a meeting on Tuesday (March 16), Taiwan Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) praised it as a positive regional development and expressed his happiness at the success of the conference.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with their Japanese counterparts, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday for 2+2 security and diplomatic talks in Tokyo to reaffirm America’s commitment to the region and to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to a joint press statement, the two sides acknowledged that China’s behavior “presents political, economic, military, and technological challenges” to U.S.-Japan relations and the international community. The officials also stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Responding to the meeting, Chiu said that the U.S. and Japan understand the pressures Taiwan goes through when facing China, adding that future cooperation based on existing foundations will be positive. "We are all happy to see it happen," he said.