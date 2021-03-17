Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as COVID-19 cases climb

  122
By REUTERS
2021/03/17 12:57
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (AP photo)

The Philippines’ coronavirus task force said it will suspend the arrival of foreigners and some returning citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and increasing infections of new variants.

Foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19, the coronavirus task force said in a statement issued late on Tuesday (March 16).

The exemptions to the rule include accredited officials of foreign governments, Filipino workers returning from overseas and cases that are considered to be an emergency.

The Philippines’ Civil Aeronautics Board on Tuesday capped passenger arrivals at Manila’s international airport to a maximum of 1,500 per day from March 18 to April 19 to help contain the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 631,320 people and killed 12,848 in the country.
Philippines
coronavirus
COVID-19
entry ban

RELATED ARTICLES

Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
Australia to continue using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine despite Europe pause
2021/03/16 14:30
60,000 Taiwanese volunteer for AstraZeneca shot amid blood clot fears
60,000 Taiwanese volunteer for AstraZeneca shot amid blood clot fears
2021/03/16 12:49
Wanted Taiwanese man among 4 imported COVID cases from Philippines
Wanted Taiwanese man among 4 imported COVID cases from Philippines
2021/03/15 15:40
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 47 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
Frenchman tests positive for Covid 47 days after Taiwan quarantine ends
2021/03/15 14:51
Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
Herbal COVID medicine from Taiwan takes West by storm
2021/03/15 11:14

Updated : 2021-03-17 14:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42