Dachser offers sea freight LCL expedited service from China to the USA

Weekly scheduled Shenzhen / Shanghai to US West Coast direct expedited services bring average dwell time down from 14-25 days to 3-7 days

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 March 2021 - In response to the current ports congestions in the US West Coast resulting long dwell times and unreliable shipping schedules, Dachser launches LCL expedited service connecting China to the US with sharp cut on dwell time.









Logistics service provider Dachser offers LCL expedited service connecting China and the US West coast amidst port congestion.

The new service is answering customers who are looking for a reliable solution upon the congestion issue at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which has been happening since early February and is not expected to alleviate in short future. Capacity problems, labor challenges, long dwell times and unpredictable shipping schedules were creating record delays that straightly impacted customers' businesses. Dachser, therefore, introduced LCL expedited service, which offers much-needed reliability with fixed weekly schedules as well as faster end-to-end transit times.





Dachser's expedited LCL service is offering two routes: The Port of Yantian/Shenzhen to the Port of Los Angeles and the Ports of Xiamen, Ningbo and Shanghai to Port of Long Beach. Both routes offer fixed schedules, expeditious transit times and reduced dwell times. The route from Shenzhen to Los Angeles offers a 12-day transit time and the Port of Shanghai to Long Beach offers a 10-day transit time, compared to the standard LCL transit time of 14 days and 13 days respectively. The Port of Shenzhen offers late cut off and the Shanghai to Long Beach route offers a dedicated terminal facility and a right-sized vessel approach for faster loading and unloading.





"Not only does the LCL service shorten the transit time, but the dwell time is cut down by two-thirds. For example, the average dwell time from China to the Port of LA is typically around 14 to 25 days, but with our LCL expedited service, the dwell is 3 to 7 days. When we save our customers time, we save them money," said Sebastian Wulff, Head of Ocean Freight at Dachser USA.





Wide array of outstanding capabilities and benefits that deliver speed and value





With dedicated LCL teams located both at the port of origin and destination, shipments are managed expeditiously, efficiently and transparently. Further, Dachser's new LCL expedited service offers exceptional advantages such as priority pick-up, drayage and loading at port of origin as well as priority unloading at the destination port with general cargo only in order to limit customs holds.





"Our LCL service has been specifically designed to support the urgent requirements of our customers with smaller quantity shipments from China to the U.S. This service not only optimizes efficiency and reduces costs, but with a fixed weekly schedule, it also provides peace-of-mind," added Wulff.





Dachser LCL services





With its constantly expanding network around the world, Dachser creates the ideal conditions to keep goods moving throughout the supply chain with its proven logistics capabilities. Customers benefit from a seamless connection of manufacturing locations to customer markets throughout the world. Further, Dachser offers its customers greater flexibility and choices as it continues to expand the number of destinations in which it offers its services.





Shippers interested in booking Dachser´s LCL expedited service can contact their local Dachser representative or via email at dachser.apac-asl@dachser.com for further information.





About Dachser

Headquartered in Germany, Dachser is one of the world's leading logistics providers. Using its own in-house developed IT-systems, Dachser incorporates transport, warehousing, and value-added services to provide comprehensive supply chain solutions. Thanks to some 31,000 employees based in 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated a consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries. In Asia, Dachser employs more than 1,696 people in 48 locations in 12 Business Areas. Its Asia Pacific Regional Head Office is located in Hong Kong.





For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.hk



