Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks

New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey ... New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is expected to miss three weeks following surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture.

Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.

Hischier has scored three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The Swiss center also missed the first 11 games due to a foot injury.

The Devils named Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history earlier this season.

___

