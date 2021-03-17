Alexa
Devils captain Nico Hischier sidelined three weeks

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 08:35
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates against Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey ...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is expected to miss three weeks following surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture.

Hischier was injured in a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, when he was struck in the visor by a deflected puck.

Hischier has scored three points (two goals, one assist) in five games this season. The Swiss center also missed the first 11 games due to a foot injury.

The Devils named Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history earlier this season.

Updated : 2021-03-17 10:03 GMT+08:00

