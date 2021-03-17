Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cards bring back starting RT Kelvin Beachum on 2-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 06:35
Cards bring back starting RT Kelvin Beachum on 2-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have brought back starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a two-year deal.

The team announced the agreement on Tuesday but didn't disclose terms.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Beachum started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020 after playing the three previous seasons with the New York Jets. The 31-year-old was part of a Cardinals offensive line that usually did a good job of keeping young franchise quarterback Kyler Murray from getting hit.

The Cardinals now have four of their five starting offensive linemen from last year under contract, including left tackle D.J. Humphries, left guard Justin Pugh, center Mason Cole and Beachum. Right guard J.R. Sweezy is a free agent.

Beachum is the second veteran the Cardinals have brought back in two days. Arizona re-signed linebacker Markus Golden to a two-year deal on Monday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-17 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol