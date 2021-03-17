Alexa
Report: James becomes partner in group that owns Red Sox

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 06:17
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketba...

Boston Red Sox fans watch a spring training baseball game between Red Sox and Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/J...

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly, left, heads the ball away from Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between W...

BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James has become a partner in Fenway Sports Group, making the Los Angeles Lakers star a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

Fenway Sports Group is the parent company of the Red Sox as well as the Liverpool Football Club of the English Premier League and the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team. The paper reported that Maverick Carter, James’ longtime business partner, was also involved in the deal.

Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Red Sox and FSG declined to comment.

James has had a relationship with FSG since 2011, when he signed a marketing deal in exchange for a small ownership stake in Liverpool.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday he hadn't heard about James joining the team's ownership but added, “He's a good basketball player.”

