Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police break up Moroccan teachers' protest for fixed jobs

By Associated Press
2021/03/17 05:31
Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...
Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...
Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...
A man chants slogans , whild holding a teacher's lab coat, during a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Moro...
A protester helps a woman as security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday...
People chant slogans during a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Phot...
People chant slogans during a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Phot...
Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...
Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...
Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

A man chants slogans , whild holding a teacher's lab coat, during a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Moro...

A protester helps a woman as security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday...

People chant slogans during a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Phot...

People chant slogans during a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Phot...

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/M...

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Hundreds of teachers on temporary contracts protested Tuesday in the Moroccan capital to demand permanent employment.

Protestors attempted to stage a sit-in outside the parliament and Education Ministry buildings in Rabat before police dispersed them. Several teachers were injured.

Police also made arrests. Authorities had banned the demonstration, citing coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

Protesters want the government to end the hiring of newly graduated teachers on temporary renewable contracts.

More than 50,000 have been hired under the system since 2016.

The government insists the system offers contract teachers the same benefits, including starting salaries and pension plans, as colleagues with permanent teaching posts.

Updated : 2021-03-17 07:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Taiwanese toxicologist suggests washing banana peels
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Update: 6 die, 39 injured in northeast Taiwan tour bus crash
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
Taiwan CECC issues AstraZeneca vaccine guidelines
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
US secretary of state calls Taiwan 'country'
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
Xi planning to annex Taiwan in 5 years: Chinese scholar
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
IKEA branch to close after 23 years in Taipei
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Huang Ming-an, Taiwanese actor, dead at 42
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Oren Chang, Taiwanese model, dead at 23
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol
Taiwanese actor Huang Ming-an died from high cholesterol