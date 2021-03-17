Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/17 05:21
Rylan Kearney resigns from NWHL adviser, ownership roles

NEW YORK (AP) — National Women’s Hockey League founder and former commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney resigned Tuesday from her post as an adviser to the league and president of the entity that owns four of its six teams.

The NWHL and W Hockey Partners announced her departure. W Hockey Partners owns the Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps.

Rylan launched the NWHL in March 2015 and was commissioner until October. She stepped down at that point and was replaced then by interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia.

The league is aiming to finish its season March 26-27 in Brighton, Massachusetts, outside Boston after suspending play in its Lake Placid, New York, bubble before the playoffs because of virus concerns.

Updated : 2021-03-17 07:08 GMT+08:00

