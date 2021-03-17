Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/17 04:33
Stock indexes are closing mostly lower Tuesday, shedding some of their recent gains after coming within striking distance of matching Wall Street’s longest winning streak of the year.

Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate. Economic data showed Americans cut back spending last month, and industrial production fell sharply.

European shares rose despite news that some users of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine reported blood clots. The vaccine’s usage is suspended in Europe. The vaccine’s usage is suspended in Europe.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.23 points, or 0.2%, to 3,962.71.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.51 points, or 0.4%, to 32,825.95.

The Nasdaq rose 11.86 points, or 0.1%, to 13,471.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 40.65 points, or 1.7% to 2,319.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 19.37 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 47.31 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 151.70 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.27 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 206.64 points, or 5.5%.

The Dow is up 2,219.47 points, or 7.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 583.29 points, or 4.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 344.66 points, or 17.5%.

Updated : 2021-03-17 07:05 GMT+08:00

