Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/17 03:47
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 59 cents to $64.80 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 49 cents to $68.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.10 a gallon. April heating fell 2 cents to $1.93 a gallon. April natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $1.70 to $1,730.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 29 cents to $26 an ounce and May copper fell 7 cents to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.00 Japanese yen from 109.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.1903 from $1.1926.

Updated : 2021-03-17 05:36 GMT+08:00

